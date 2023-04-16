Newport Beach church vandalized

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy Christ Church By the Sea

Christ Church By the Sea in Newport Beach is resuming services Sunday after about a dozen volunteers came together to repair the damage done after it was vandalized Friday night.

According to the church, the suspect used a bat to smash the stained-glass windows of the sanctuary.

"There was glass everywhere this morning," the church wrote in a social media post Saturday.

"12 volunteers from our congregation showed up to help us clean up the mess so we can worship in our sacred space," the church said.

The suspect was arrested after confessing to the crime, according to the church.

No other information was immediately available.