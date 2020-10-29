New York, Connecticut, New Jersey requiring Californians to quarantine before visiting

article

People traveling from California to New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut must now quarantine for two weeks after they arrive, it was announced Thursday.

The tri-state area added California back to its quarantine list because of an increase in the state's testing positivity rate.

Health officials in Los Angeles County reported Wednesday they are seeing an increase of cases, mostly among young adults. Those who recently celebrated in large gatherings after the Lakers and/or Dodgers won championship titles are being asked to quarantine and get tested for COVID-19.

California was on the quarantine list for several months before being taken off the list just last month.

People who violate the quarantine face a fine of $2,000 in New York.

