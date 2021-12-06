New video shows flash mob suspects using bear spray on Nordstrom security guard

The Los Angeles Police Department released new video Monday to help them track down suspects in a robbery at a Nordstrom in Canoga Park back in November. In the security camera footage, the suspect is seen using bear spray on the security guard.

The robbery occurred on Nov. 24, at the Nordstrom at the Westfield Topanga & The Village. At the time, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told stringer crew on the scene that officials were looking for a group of suspects, potentially a total of five people.

The only person visible in the security camera footage, aside from the guard, is a person in a beige, hooded jacket, mask, orange pants, and white shoes. The suspect has their hands in their pockets as they approach the security guard from behind. The suspect then turns around and sprays the guard in the face before running out of frame.

At the time of the incident, LAPD investigators hypothesized that the guard had been pepper-sprayed, but announced Monday that in fact bear spray had been used. Investigators are still searching for everyone involved in the robbery. With incidents of flash mob robberies throughout the area, the LAPD says that it will continue with high visibility patrols, and "direct additional resources to deter additional criminal activity."

Anyone with information about the robbery or any of the suspects are urged to contact the LAPD.

