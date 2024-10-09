New pics of flash mob suspects who assaulted 7-Eleven employee in Anaheim released

Do you recognize these suspects?

Police in Anaheim have released new pictures of some of the possible suspects involved in a flash mob robbery and assault at a 7-Eleven store over the weekend.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, in the store at 550 South Knott Ave., near Orange Avenue, according to Sgt. Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department.

Police officers were initially en route responding to a call regarding a street takeover at the intersection of Knott and Orange avenues, when a call for robbery was placed. Delayed by the traffic from the street show, officers arrived at the store after the suspects had fled the scene.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows Narender, the clerk, trying to fend off the crowd of about 40 to 50 people with a stick, but he's overpowered and outnumbered. At one point during the altercation, one of the suspects had a large rock and threw it at Narender. The clerk took a beating and was tossed around as he tried to defend the store.

Video also shows several members, mostly men, could be seen ransacking the store, climbing on counters, pushing shelves and throwing merchandise.

An unknown amount of cash was also stolen from the registers, along with merchandise.

The robbery follows a series of separate flash-mob-style robberies targeting 7-Eleven convenience stores across Southern California.

Police hope releasing the photos will bring more attention to the investigation and perhaps lead to arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.