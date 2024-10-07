6 arrested in $90,000 flash mob robbery at Westfield Topanga Mall

Six arrests have been made in connection with a flash-mob style robbery at the Westfield Topanga Mall, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The robbery happened Friday just after 5 p.m. at two stores in the mall, police said.

Video shows the masked suspects running in and stealing more than $90,000 worth of merchandise including designer handbags and clothes in just a few minutes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Smash-and-grab mob steals handbags, more from Nordstrom store at Westfield Topanga Mall

After the 12 suspects were identified, authorities were able to identify the vehicles involved in the smash-and-grab, police said.

Three adults and two minors were arrested and booked on robbery charges on Friday, according to the LAPD. The adults have been identified as:

Joshua Jones, 22, of Los Angeles, whose bail was set at $1,085,000;

Amaya McDonald, 19, of Los Angeles, whose bail was set at $150,000, and

Justin Jones, 18, of Los Angeles, whose bail was set at $150,000.

About two hours later, authorities in Huntington Beach arrested Rajene Robinson, 26, on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property. She is being held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the Commercial Crimes Division, Organized Retail Crime Section, Detectives at 818- 374-9437 or ORC@lapd.online, and 877-527-3247 during non-business hours. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.