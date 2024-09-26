Flash mobs target 7-Eleven stores across LA, police trying to crack down

Los Angeles police released new surveillance photos of suspects tied to recent "flash mob" robberies at 7-Eleven locations across LA.

According to the LAPD, there have been at least 14 flash-mob robberies at 7-Eleven stores in the city since July 12, 2024. Thirteen of the 14 incidents took place on Friday evenings.

During the robberies, dozens of people overwhelm store clerks. Surveillance video shows the young people stealing food and cigarettes, throwing items at workers, busting windows, and knocking down aisles.

"If you think you’re just part of a group stealing chips and something to drink, you need to understand it’s bigger than that," said LAPD Detective Samuel Arnold. "You’re scaring the public."

LAPD released new surveillance photos of suspects from some of the recent flash-mob robberies, hoping the public can help identify the thieves and come forward.

"Family members, friends, the public, they’re going to know [who these thieves] are," said Arnold. "They should not be engaging in this activity."

One 7-Eleven location in Pico-Robertson, off West Olympic, has been targeted by flash-mob robbers twice in recent weeks. Now, they have more security on patrol and have brought in a new mobile surveillance trailer.

"It’s a pretty sad thing," said Alex Tiraturian, a 7-Eleven customer. "Business owners get hurt and there’s really not much cops can do."

As FOX 11 reported last week, some Rite Aid locations in LA recently started locking up all their items for sale to prevent retail theft.

"I would say it’s boredom," said Amanda Monroe, a 7-Eleven customer. "I think it’s an understanding that there’s a lack of consequences."

"That new limit where it’s like [stealing] $950 [of items] is a misdemeanor, it’s all that BS stuff," said Dvid Gazazyen.

Police say they’re increasing patrol, even with undercover police, to try and catch the thieves. Anyone with information, or if you recognize the robbers in surveillance video, you’re urged to contact LAPD.

"It does appear as if they don’t have fear, but it’s our job to change that," said Arnold. "We don’t want to obviously instill fear in our juveniles and youth, but we want them to understand there are consequences."