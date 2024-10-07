7-Eleven clerk brutally beaten during Anaheim flash mob robbery

From Los Angeles to Orange County, a flash mob struck yet another 7-Eleven store.

This time, authorities said a store clerk was attacked by a group of about 50 members in Anaheim.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, in the store at 550 South Knott Ave., near Orange Avenue, according to Sgt. Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department.

Police officers were initially en route responding to a call regarding a street takeover at the intersection of Knott and Orange avenues, when a call for robbery was placed. Delayed by the traffic from the street show, officers arrived at the store after the suspects had fled the scene.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows Narender, the clerk, trying to fend off the crowd with a stick, but he's overpowered and outnumbered. At one point during the altercation, one of the suspects had a large rock and threw it at Narender. The clerk took a beating and was tossed around as he tried to defend the store.

Video also shows several members, mostly men, could be seen ransacking the store, climbing on counters, pushing shelves and throwing merchandise.

An unknown amount of cash was also stolen from the registers, along with merchandise.

Narender speaks Hindi, and his brother translated during the interview, saying "he was pushed from behind and fell to the floor."

Narender said he has only been working at the 7-Eleven for five months.

Sam Moeung, the owner of the "Donut Storr" in Anaheim is rattled by what happened. His donut shop is next door to the 7-Eleven, and he knows the clerk who was attacked.

Moeung said he saw the commotion from the police response, and was opening his store about an hour after the robbery.

Moeung said he has seen robberies and fights in the area since he took over as the owner in June, but nothing like the mob attack that happened Sunday.

The robbery follows a series of separate flash-mob-style robberies targeting 7-Eleven convenience stores across Southern California.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or by visiting occrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.