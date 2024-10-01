Parents turn in their kids for 7-Eleven flash mob robberies: LAPD

In Hollywood, parents who made the difficult decision to turn their children over to the LAPD after discovering their involvement in a series of disruptive flash mob robberies at multiple 7-Eleven stores are receiving widespread praise. Tiffany Brown, a local resident, expressed her support for the parents' actions.

"They did the right thing because if you don’t stop them young, they could go pretty far with it," she said.

At Tuesday’s LAPD Commission meeting, Assistant Chief Blake Chow confirmed that several parents surrendered their teens to police stations on Sept 26, 28, and 29 in connection with the flash mob robberies.

"On September 29th, another parent turned their child in, and that juvenile was also booked for robbery," said Assistant Chief Chow.

Erica, a community member, echoed the sentiment: "The parents totally did the right thing by turning their kids in. You’ve got to teach them young about what’s right and what’s wrong."

Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. David Swanson suggested that these parents likely acted out of desperation, knowing they had lost control of their kids.

"When your kids are riding bikes, running into stores, stealing stuff, it's clear you don’t have a handle on the situation," Swanson said. "These parents may fear that if this behavior continues, it could escalate into more serious crimes, leading to prison time."

Assistant Chief Chow also noted that many of the juveniles involved were not from the neighborhoods where the crimes took place.

The LAPD continues to ask for public assistance in identifying other teens involved.

"Even if you’re young and think this is something fun to do with friends, it’s wrong," Erica said. "It’s better that parents reinforce that at home, where you first learn what's right and wrong."

The teens were released back into their parents' custody. Dr. Swanson added that as minors, their records would be sealed when they reach adulthood. He agrees it’s better to address the issue now before it escalates.