New supportive housing community for the homeless opens up in the heart of Skid Row

A new permanent supportive housing community for individuals experiencing homelessness has opened in the heart of Los Angeles' Skid Row.

FLOR 401 Lofts is the first of three Proposition HHH-funded housing communities that the nonprofit Skid Row Housing Trust will open this year.

"There has never been a more important and critical time to provide homes for our unhoused neighbors," said Skid Row Housing Trust CEO Lee Raagas.

The community, located at 401 E. 7th Street in Los Angeles, will be home to 98 individuals with experience of homelessness, prolonged extreme poverty, poor health, disabilities, mental illness, and/or addiction, with units reserved for veterans.

"This project opens a pathway to healing and hope, and a safe place to call home. A place to stay and recover, to re-build, to reimagine a prosperous and a stable life, to renew the promise of better days ahead," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "At FLOR 401 Lofts, every resident is safe, is supported, and every individual has access to critical services and therapeutic spaces."

The housing facility had a soft opening in December and is currently in the lease-up phase with new residents moving in every week.

The housing facility consists of 98 contemporary studio apartment homes in a six-story building. Each studio is 380 square feet and includes a private kitchen and an accessible bathroom. The community features a lofted courtyard on the 2nd level and a community garden on the 6th level. The facility also has a number of amenities, including a spacious community room with full kitchen, computer stations, a yoga room, group meeting room, laundry facilities, bike storage, and designated service space.

FLOR 401 Lofts will have on-site case management, provided by SRHT Health and Social Services, to respond to the unique needs and challenges of formerly unhoused residents, including physical health, mental health, life skills, and connection to additional resources.

Later this month, Skid Row Housing Trust will be opening a second development, 649 Lofts, located directly across the street from FLOR 401 Lofts.