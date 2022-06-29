Expand / Collapse search

New Disney Wish cruise ship sets sail in Florida

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Disney
FOX 11

New "Disney Wish" cruise ship sets sail in Florida!

FOX 11's Sandra Endo is live from Orlando where Disney's newest cruise ship is going on its first voyage. Take a look!

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Disney’s new cruise ship, the Disney Wish, will soon take its inaugural passengers from Florida to the Bahamas on its first maiden voyage.

The Wish arrived at Port Canaveral ,where it will be based, last month.

The ship will feature a variety of attractions, entertainment and activities including the AquaMouse, an adults-only Star Wars lounge and a Marvel-themed interactive dining experience.

While the ship won't embark on its maiden voyage until July 14, media is getting a special sneak peek. FOX 11's Sandra Endo is there and gives you a preview of the three-day voyage to the Bahamas.