New "Disney Wish" cruise ship sets sail in Florida!

Disney’s new cruise ship, the Disney Wish, will soon take its inaugural passengers from Florida to the Bahamas on its first maiden voyage.

The Wish arrived at Port Canaveral ,where it will be based, last month.

The ship will feature a variety of attractions, entertainment and activities including the AquaMouse, an adults-only Star Wars lounge and a Marvel-themed interactive dining experience.

While the ship won't embark on its maiden voyage until July 14, media is getting a special sneak peek. FOX 11's Sandra Endo is there and gives you a preview of the three-day voyage to the Bahamas.