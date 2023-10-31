New campaign encourages families to adopt teens

Children never outgrow the need for a loving and supportive family.

However, teenagers in foster care face a particularly challenging journey towards adoption, often waiting twice as long as younger children. Among the 114,000 children awaiting adoption in the U.S., a significant number are 13 years old or older. To emphasize the significance of adopting teenagers from foster care, AdoptUSKids is collaborating with various agencies and organizations to launch heartwarming public service announcements (PSAs) as part of a longstanding campaign. The goal is to encourage prospective parents to gain a deeper understanding of adoption from foster care.

The PSAs showcase real adoptive families who share their personal stories and express how rewarding the adoption journey has been for both parents and teenagers.

In the new "parents adopted" PSAs of the campaign, adoptive parents reflect on their own experiences of being "adopted" through the process. Teenagers actively participate in selecting their adoptive family during the adoption from the foster care process, highlighting the mutual decision to become a family. Over nearly two decades, this inspiring campaign has played a significant role in the adoption of over 900,000 children and youth from the U.S. foster care system.

Click here for more information.



