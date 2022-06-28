As we are about halfway through the 2022 calendar year, several new California laws go into effect Friday, July 1. The new laws are part of the 770 new bills that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law in October.

Included in the list is the state's gas tax expected to go up Friday after legislative leaders rejected Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to suspend the hike.

RELATED: California's gas tax goes up July 1: What you need to know

In addition to the expected gas tax increase, below is a list of new California laws also going into effect Friday:

New gun-control laws

Beginning July 1, California is extending its microstamping requirement for handguns. Microstamping is the process of imprinting tiny markings on cartridges that had been fired from the weapon for quicker police identification. The law will also direct the Department of Justice to remove three older, less safe semiautomatic pistol models from its roster of handguns certified for sale in California for every new certified microstamping model.

California is also expanding what weapons can legally be seized under gun violence restraining orders. Existing "red flag" law allows police along with family members, colleagues, employers and teachers to ask judges to take firearms from those they fear are a possible threat to themselves or others. The new law that takes effect Friday includes what are known as "ghost guns" in the definition of what may be seized. They are guns assembled from parts and so might not be registered or purchased through a dealer, as are other firearms that are legally owned. The same expanded definition also applies to domestic violence restraining orders.

TRENDING: Millions of Californians could get $1,050 direct payments from government: What to know

School start times

A new law that takes effect Friday requires middle schools to start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. The law exempts rural school districts. Supporters of the new law say that teens and preteens need extra sleep for their health and development.

RELATED: Los Angeles sick leave policy changes effective July 1

Minimum wage hike

Effective July 1, minimum wage in the city of Los Angeles will increase from $15 per hour to $16.04 per hour for all covered employees. Covered employees are defined by law as those who perform at least two hours of work in any week within city limits. This includes full-time, part-time, seasonal, and temporary employees. The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will increase to $15.96 an hour as of July 1, the Department of Business and Consumer Affairs announced Tuesday.

RELATED: Los Angeles minimum wage increases July 1: What to know

The Associated Press contributed to this report.