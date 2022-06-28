Los Angeles sick leave policy changes effective July 1

July 1 marks a big day in California as several new laws go into effect.

But keep in mind, Los Angeles has several local employment law ordinances in effect. The County of Los Angeles also has some separate local ordinances that apply only to unincorporated areas of the county.

Los Angeles' paid sick leave requirements exceed California’s requisite hours.

Los Angeles employers must either grant 48 hours at the beginning of each year or 12-month period or allow accrual at no less than one hour for every 30 hours worked. Employers may cap usage at 48 hours of leave annually but they cannot cap total accrual to less than 72 hours.

Full-time covered hotel employees will also receive 96 compensated hours off per year for sick leave, vacation, or personal necessity. Covered full-time employees are also entitled to 80 additional uncompensated hours off per year for sick leave. Employers should consider how this new leave interacts with other leave requirements under Paid Sick Leave, FMLA, CFRA, disability leave, and COVID Supplemental Paid Sick Leave.

Covered employees are defined as those who perform at least two hours of work in any week within the City of Los Angeles, including full-time, part-time, seasonal, or temporary employees.

Accrued sick hours do not need to be paid upon separation of employment.

If an employee is rehired within one year, the employer must reinstate previously accrued sick leave.

Sick leave may be used for employees themselves or for taking care of a family member.