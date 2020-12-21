Neighbors, law enforcement crack down on secret COVID-19 parties across LA

"We are stepping in because something has to be done," says Nancy Hannah, from betterneighborsla.org, which has started a reporting hotline for Angelenos living next to rental homes being used for the illegal, large parties that seem to be exploding in Los Angeles.

Hannah says they received complaints about a home off Redesdale in Silverlake, which is listed as a short-term rental.

Just this weekend, FOX 11 undercover cameras were at a downtown warehouse party, where a 25-year-old was shot dead and two people were taken to the hospital. LAPD says they are still investigating the incident.

As the deadly shooting remains under investigation, more illegal parties are expected to take place during the holiday season and as we get closer to the end of the year.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has a Superspreader Task Force that includes members of its Cyber Unit monitoring online fliers for the parties. Some of these illegal parties are organized by the same promoters.

Advertisement

"They are making tons of money," says Sheriff Alex Villanueva, "We are definitely targeting them."

For Captain Edwin Alvarez, it’s personal. He just returned to work at the Cyber Unit after battling COVID-19.

"It was a tough battle for me and my family," he says.

Alvarez said LASD is using every tool at their disposal to stop the gatherings before or during the events, and then go after the promoters who go from property to property, sometimes breaking into the homes and in other cases, renting the large homes and organizing "pay to attend" they advertise online.

He says they can always use tips from the public, which can be anonymously reported to lacrimestoppers.org.

Any Law Enforcement Agency will take the reports if you call their desk, as well.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.