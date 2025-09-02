Trump’s use of National Guard during LA immigration protests is illegal, judge rules

A judge has ruled the Trump administration’s use of National Guard troops during Southern California immigration enforcement protests is illegal.

Judge Charles Breyer ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s administration violated federal law by sending troops to accompany federal agents on immigration raids. The judge in Washington did not require the remaining troops withdrawn, however.

California sued , saying the troops sent to Los Angeles over the summer were violating a law that prohibits military enforcement of domestic laws. Lawyers for the Republican administration have argued the Posse Comitatus Act doesn’t apply because the troops were protecting federal officers not enforcing laws. They say the troops were mobilized under an authority that allows the president to deploy them.

"I applaud the court for today’s important ruling. The White House tried to invade the second-largest city in the country. That’s illegal. Los Angeles will not buckle and we will not break. We will not be divided and we will not be defeated," said LA Mayor Karen Bass.

Troops were federalized and deployed to LA in early June in response to immigration raids and protests.

President Donald Trump originally ordered that 2,000 California National Guard troops be deployed to LA to protect federal buildings and personnel. He then deployed an additional 2,000 troops along with 700 US Marines.

The federalization of National Guard troops was repeatedly condemned by Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the Trump administration, challenging the legality of its move.