150 National Guard troops pulled from LA, will return to firefighting duties

The Brief Less than a month after thousands of National Guard troops were deployed to LA amid anti-ICE protests and raids, the Dept. of Defense said 150 troops will be released from their duties in LA. The troops will return to their wildfire-protection assignments. Gov. Newsom responded by saying,"Donald Trump caved. Now send the rest home."



A day after a top military commander requested that 200 National Guard troops be re-assigned from responding to immigration protests in Los Angeles, U.S. Northern Command confirmed Tuesday that 150 will be released.

"At the recommendation of Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, Commander, U.S. Northern Command, and approved by the Secretary of Defense, Task Force 51 will release approximately 150 members of the California National Guard from the Federal Protection mission today. USNORTHCOM and Task Force 51 are still appropriately sourced to conduct our Federal Protection Mission," a statement from the Department of Defense read.

The guard troops were deployed by President Donald Trump in early June to protect federal buildings and personnel in Los Angeles amid ongoing ICE raids and protests.

The troops will now return to their wildfire-protection assignments.

What they're saying:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who widely criticized the federal deployment of 4,000 Guard troops, hailed Tuesday's decision to release them.

He took to X saying, "@realDonaldTrump caved. Our firefighters are finally returning to fight wildfires. Better late than never. Now — send the rest home. Nearly 5,000 soldiers — including police, paramedics, and first responders — are still sitting idle in L.A. for nothing."

In addition to the Guard troops, Trump also ordered the deployment of roughly 700 Marines to the area.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the remainder of the troops will be released.