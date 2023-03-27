Nashville school shooting victims identified

Nashville police have identified the victims in the private Christian school shooting Monday that left three 9-year-old students and three adults in their 60s dead.

The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old, and adults Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

They were killed when a 28-year-old female wielding two "assault-style" rifles and a pistol opened fire Monday at The Covenant School in Nashville. The suspect, who was killed by police, is believed to be a former student of the school.

The website of The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school founded in 2001, lists Koonce as the head of the school.

