Naked woman gets into brawl on Venice boardwalk

An incredibly bizarre incident was captured on video earlier this week in Venice when a naked woman got into a fight with another woman on the boardwalk.

This all happened Monday in broad daylight, according to TMZ, who obtained the video. The video shows a woman in a black tank top swinging some sort of spiked club at the naked woman, who jumps back to avoid being hit.

At one point, when the woman in the black tank top backs off, the naked woman appears to do some sort of catwalk. In the video, it appears that the naked woman is taunting the other woman, who then throws the spiked club at her.

The naked woman then picks up the weapon and starts running at the other woman and the crowd of people gathered on the boardwalk. The video shows that the woman appears to threaten them with the club.

At this point, the woman in the black tank top produces a baton, and the pair begin to almost duel each other right on the boardwalk.

Some witnesses can be seen attempting to defuse the situation on the video, while others appear to remove themselves from the scene, while the two women continue to fight.

Several spectators on the boardwalk are seen taking videos of the altercation. Witnesses told TMZ that the fight lasted at least six minutes before there was any police response.

It was unclear as to how the incident ended.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment and is waiting to hear back.