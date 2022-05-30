Murder suspect turns himself in after originally fleeing to Mexico

One man has been arrested for suspicion of murder after turning himself in, according to officials.

Liam Boroff, 23, of Wrightwood, was arrested Monday for allegedly murdering another Wrightwood man, 41-year-old Nicholas Robinson, over the weekend.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies from the Victor Valley Station were called to a house in the 5700 block of Heath Creek Drive Sunday for reports of "suspicious circumstances." That's where they found Robinson dead. Homicide detectives investigated and found that Robinson and Boroff had allegedly gotten into a physical altercation before Robinson was killed.

After the killing, deputies say, Boroff fled to Mexico. However, Boroff later turned himself in. Deputies then booked him for murder. He's currently being held without bail.

No other information about the investigation was made immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call homicide detectives at 909-387-3589.