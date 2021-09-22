Multiple California national forests to reopen; fire condition remains extreme

article

The U.S. Forest Service will end its forest closure and reopen select forests in Southern California.

All California National Forests were temporarily closed due to wildfire concerns.

The Angeles National Forest, Los Padres, San Bernardino, and the Cleveland National Forest will end their closure order Wednesday at 11:59 p.m… a week past the expiration of the California regional closure.

The forest will lower its fire danger level from Critical to Extreme, which prevents people from using any open-flame or certain spark-emitting equipment.

California has been experiencing record heat, lack of rain and dry brush.

According to the USDA Forest Service, a significant part of Angeles National Forest will remain closed due to the 2020 Bobcat Fire. The closure will remain in until April of 2022 to allow for the affected area to recover.

"Although we remain in extreme fire danger conditions, the National and Regional improvement will help to provide the needed firefighting resources to southern California. As the forest remains in extreme fire danger conditions it is important to remember that full fire restrictions remain in place," said Robert T. Heiar, deputy forest supervisor, Angeles National Forest.

More than 7,404 wildfires burned over 2.25 million acres across California, Forest Service reported.

