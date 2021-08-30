All California national forests temporarily shutting down amid wildfire concerns

article

The USDA Forest Service announced Monday it is temporarily closing all California National Forests in the wake of wildfire concerns.

The closure will be in effect from Tuesday, August 31 at 11:59 p.m. through Friday, September 17 at 11:59 p.m.

The order does not apply to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest because it is not included in the Pacific Southwest Region, the USDA said in a press release.

Certain individuals, like those with a special forest service permit or eligible land owners/lessees, are exempt from the order.

Below is a list of individuals exempt from the national forest shut down:

