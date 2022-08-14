Mudslides, flooding close road in San Bernardino County

Mudslides forced road closures in the Forest Falls area of San Bernardino County this weekend after heavy rains, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. As of Sunday afternoon, crews are still working to reopen the road.

Officials reported that Falls Drive in Forest Falls was closed as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday after mudslides rolled through the area. Yucaipa authorities originally reported that they expected the work to be completed by 7 p.m. and the road to the Snow Creek area open to traffic by later that night.

However, the work was more than crews originally anticipated.

SUGGESTED: Climate change has doubled chance of a California 'megaflood': UCLA study

"Due to recent debris flow in Forest Falls, there is much more cleanup needed to be done," Yucaipa Police tweeted out Sunday afternoon, adding that access to Forest Falls is restricted to residents only until Sunday night. Police did not provide an estimate as to when the work may be completed.

Yucaipa Police shared several videos on social media of the mudslides with a simple message - "This is why we ask you to follow flood warnings."