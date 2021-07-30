Mudflow, rockfall causes closure of highway 38 near Big Bear

State Route 38 is closed from Forest Falls to Lake Williams near Big bear due to mud and a rock fall.

It is unknown when the road will be cleared, Caltrans is advising people to use SR-330 as an alternate route.

Lightning, thunder and rain hit the area Friday evening near the El Dorado fire burn scar areas. There is no access to Big Bear overnight and another large storm is expected to hit the area on Saturday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

