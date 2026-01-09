Warning issued for Mt. Baldy hikers as trails reopen, 3 rescued

The Brief Trails on Mt. Baldy, previously closed due to dangerous conditions caused by winter storms, have reopened. Earlier this week, an injured hiker and his two friends were rescued after they got lost while searching for a signal to call for help. Last week, the bodies of three hikers believed to have fallen from the Devil's Backbone trail were recovered.



Officials have issued a warning to hikers as trails reopened on Mt. Baldy Friday following the rescue of three people this week and the deaths of three other hikers in a separate incident in late December.

Recent incidents and rescues

The backstory:

On Jan. 6, an 18-year-old was hiking the Cucamonga Peak Trail in the San Bernardino National Forest when he slipped and fell approximately 20 feet on a section of the trail that is known for being steep and rocky, according to San Bernardino County Search and Rescue.

After the accident, the teen's two friends got lost while attempting to find a cell phone signal to call for help.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: All 3 hikers found dead on Mt. Baldy identified

While the three hikers were located during an aerial search the following morning and reunited with their families, three others tragically lost their lives in the same area on New Year's Eve.

Three men, Juan Sarat Lopez, Bayron Pedro Ramos Garcia, and Marcus Alexander Muench Casanova, were found dead after an apparent fall from the Devil's Backbone trail.

About Mt. Baldy

Big picture view:

Mt. Baldy is the highest point in the San Gabriel Mountains and in Los Angeles County, reaching an elevation of over 10,000 feet.

The area is known for challenging terrain, including the Devil's Backbone Trail, which features notoriously steep drop-offs.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 hikers found dead on Mt. Baldy after one fell 500 feet

Trails often become dangerous during winter months due to an accumulation of snow and ice.

Dangers of hiking during winter

Why you should care:

The incident highlights the inherent dangers of high-altitude hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains, especially during winter.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 19-year-old hiker ID'd as one of three found dead on Mt. Baldy

The rescue operation also resulted in minor injuries to one search-and-rescue team member, underscoring the risks faced by first responders when navigating the steep drop-offs and rocky conditions characteristic of the Mt. Baldy wilderness.

Winter safety checklist

What you can do:

Following the deaths of three hikers in late December, trails were closed due to the dangerous conditions caused by the winter storms.

Officials warn the trails remain risky, especially for inexperienced hikers or those without proper gear.

Here are some tips:

Check the Altitude and Weather: Mt. Baldy reaches over 10,000 feet.c Confirm that conditions allow for aviation support, as cloud cover can stall rescue efforts.

Prepare for "Treacherous" Surfaces: Trails like Devil’s Backbone and Cucamonga Peak become dangerous with snow and ice. Ensure you have appropriate traction gear for steep and rocky paths to prevent slips like the 20-foot and 100-foot falls reported this month.

Plan for Communication Gaps: As seen with the hikers who became lost searching for a cell signal, reception is unreliable in the San Bernardino National Forest. Carry a satellite communication device or an emergency beacon that does not rely on cellular towers.

Stay With the Injured Party: If an accident occurs, wandering off to find a signal can lead to becoming lost or separated, especially near areas like Lytle Creek where terrain is confusing.

Respect the "Rope Drop" and Drop-offs: Many trails in this region feature notoriously steep drop-offs. Stick strictly to marked trails and avoid the edges of ridges when ice is present.

Know Your Turn-Around Time: Winter days are shorter. Factor in the time needed for a ground team to reach you on foot if a helicopter is unable to fly due to wind or visibility.