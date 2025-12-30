Crews searching for missing hikers on Mt. Baldy
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - The search continues Tuesday for up to three missing hikers on Mt. Baldy.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call on Monday around 11:30 a.m. for an injured hiker.
Officials said there could be two other people with the injured hiker.
More details will be released later Tuesday.
The Source: This report is based on information from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.