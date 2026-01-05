All 3 hikers found dead on Mt. Baldy identified

The Brief Authorities have identified all three hikers who were found dead on Mt. Baldy on Dec. 29. One of the hikers died after a 500-foot fall in the Devil's Backbone area. It's unclear if the three hikers were traveling together or if separate incidents happened at the same time.



Authorities over the weekend identified the two remaining hikers found dead in the Devil’s Backbone area of Mt. Baldy as recovery efforts continue to highlight the extreme winter hazards of the San Gabriel Mountains.

What we know:

Two victims were identified as Juan Sarat Lopez and Bayron Pedro Ramos Garcia, both Guatemalan nationals living in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office first identified 19-year-old Marcus Alexander Muench Casanova of Seal Beach as one of the victims on Dec. 31.

The backstory:

The incident happened on Dec. 29 when search and rescue teams were alerted to a 19-year-old hiker who had fallen near the Devil's Backbone.

During the aerial search for the teenager, later identified as Casanova, deputies spotted two additional bodies nearby. They were later identified to be Lopez and Garcia.

Rescue efforts were severely hampered by Santa Ana winds and extreme winter weather conditions, officials said.

While an air medic was eventually hoisted down to confirm the fatalities, the high winds initially prevented crews from retrieving the victims.

Timeline:

Dec 29, 11:30 a.m.: Deputies begin a search for a 19-year-old hiker reported injured after a 500-foot fall.

Dec 29, Evening: A rescue helicopter spots the first victim and two additional deceased individuals nearby. High winds foil hoist attempts.

Dec 30-31: Identification process begins; the 19-year-old victim is identified as Marcus Alexander Muench Casanova.

Jan 1: San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and U.S. Forest Service issue emergency trail closures for the Mt. Baldy area.

Jan 3: Authorities officially identify the remaining two victims as Juan Sarat Lopez and Bayron Pedro Ramos Garcia.

Why you should care:

Mt. Baldy is the highest peak in the San Gabriel Mountains, and its proximity to Los Angeles often gives hikers a false sense of security.

In winter, the Devil's Backbone becomes a narrow, icy ridge where high winds and "ice glaze" surfaces create mountaineering conditions.

These deaths emphasize that even popular trails can become deadly without specialized gear and technical training.

Local perspective:

In response to the "extreme environmental hazards," the U.S. Forest Service has implemented a temporary closure of several key trails effective through Jan. 7.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus stated, "Our primary responsibility is the preservation of life. Closing these trails is a necessary step to mitigate ongoing risks."

The closure includes:

Mt. Baldy Trail

Mount Baldy Bowl Trail

Devil’s Backbone Trail

Icehouse Canyon Trail

Winter hiking safety

What you can do:

If you are planning to hike in the San Bernardino National Forest during the winter months, authorities and local hiking groups recommend several life-saving precautions:

Check the Mountain Forecast: Weather at the base of the mountain is often vastly different from the summit. Use tools like Weather at the base of the mountain is often vastly different from the summit. Use tools like Mountain-Forecast.com to check for high-wind alerts and wind chill factors.

Carry Essential Traction: Micro-spikes are often insufficient for the steep inclines of Mount Baldy. If there is ice present, technical crampons and an ice axe—along with the knowledge of how to "self-arrest"—are required.

Start Early, End Early: Snow conditions change throughout the day. Ice that is firm in the morning can turn into "slush" or "mashed potatoes" by midday, increasing the risk of post-holing or losing traction.

Know When to Turn Back: The most important skill in mountaineering is the ability to recognize when the trail has become too dangerous for your skill level or equipment.