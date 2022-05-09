Mountain lion M317 spotted in Laguna Beach

A sighting of mountain lion M317 was reported in Laguna Beach over the weekend.

According to police, M317 was spotted Sunday around 11:30 p.m. in the area near Catalina and Calliope streets.

It was then seen in the 600 block of S. Coast Highway between Cleo and Legion streets around 1:30 a.m.

Police said M317 showed "an appropriate fear of humans" in all sightings.

According to officials, M317 has been tracked in the Aliso Woods Canyon area since April 25.

Police have issued the following safety tips:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Don’t walk alone, bring a friend.

Wear bright and highly contrasting clothing.

Watch for signs and trail postings.

Avoid jogging or mountain biking in low-light conditions at dusk and dawn.

Stay on the trail.

Supervise children and keep them within arm’s reach.

Keep pets on a secure leash.

Keep pets indoors.

Don’t approach any wild animal.

Give wildlife the time and space to steer clear of you.

If you see a mountain lion, try to look as large as you can and do not crouch down.

If you see a mountain lion, report it immediately to Laguna Beach police at 949-497-0701. For more information on mountain lions, visit the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website by clicking or tapping here.