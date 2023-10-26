Mountain lion attacks small dog, owner walking in Solstice Canyon

Solstice Canyon in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area reopened Thursday following a brief closure prompted by a mountain lion that tried to attack a small dog whose owner was slightly injured when attempting to intervene.

"An individual walking a small dog on a leash was injured when a young mountain lion attempted to attack the dog," according to a statement from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

"While intervening, the person received a scratch and puncture wound on their hand. National Park Service rangers provided first aid on scene. The dog was not injured. A second young mountain lion was also in the immediate area during the incident," the statement said.

As a result, the Solstice Canyon area was ordered closed as a precaution until 8 a.m. Thursday.

"Wildlife biologists are in the area to assess the situation," according to park officials.



