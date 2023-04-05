Residents on edge after serial arsonist caught on video in Mt. Washington area

A suspected serial arsonist was caught on security cameras setting several trees in the Mount Washington neighborhood of Los Angeles on fire.

"I opened the curtains and I saw all my trees on fire. I mean ablaze, completely ablaze," said resident Walter Moguel.

Security video from his home near San Rafael and Avenue 37 show a human figure disappearing into the trees for a minute, then leaving shortly before the fire begins.

Several other homes in the neighborhood have also caught the suspected arsonist on video.

"He parked down around the block and put his hoody on and his mask. And came up and lit this stuff on fire," said resident Chris Murphy.

Fire officials told residents they believe one individual is tied to at least 25 different events.

"It's scary, but what can you do. Now you just got to live weary, cautious, anxious of what might happen."

An arrest could come soon, as LAPD said they confiscated a vehicle, matching the suspect's vehicle, from a fire sight late Tuesday night.