Motorcyclist killed in Woodland Hills crash

A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a subcompact car near an entrance to Pierce College in Woodland Hills.

The collision was reported about 9:35 a.m. when the motorcyclist riding a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on Winnetka Avenue collided with a 2017 Nissan Versa that was making a left turn onto Brahma Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The driver of the Nissan was treated at the scene for minor injuries and cooperated with the police investigation into the collision.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call LAPD Valley Traffic Division Detective Barragan at 818-644-8028 or Officer Freeman at 818-644-8115. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.