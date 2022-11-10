Motorcyclist killed on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach

The California Highway Patrol was investigating after a motorcyclist was killed on the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach on Thursday morning.

CHP officials said the crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. near the Seal Beach Boulevard exit on the northbound side of the freeway.

When first responders arrived, the victim was declared dead at the scene. Their name has not been released by authorities.

Traffic is being diverted away from the scene while authorities conduct the investigation.

