Motorcyclist crashes into wind-toppled tree in Lincoln Heights

A motorcyclist is recovering at an area hospital after she crashed into a wind-toppled tree in Lincoln Heights early Thursday morning.

The tree is located directly in front of a home in the 2200 block of Daly Street, located near Manitou Avenue.

Around 1:45 a.m., the victim’s brother said she was coming home from work when she collided with the tree. The streetlight above the tree was out, and it’s believed she simply did not see the toppled tree. In addition, residents said other than a few cones, there was nothing to block the damage prior to the crash.

She was rushed to the hospital and her brother said it appears she suffered a broken leg and possibly a fractured hip.

Neighbors said off-camera the tree came down Wednesday around 5 p.m. as a powerful winter storm rocked the area, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

City crews arrived around 7:45 a.m. Thursday for cleanup efforts.

Downed trees and other storm damage can be reported to the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services by calling 311 or (213) 473-3231.

