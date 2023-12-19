Expand / Collapse search

Mother, son shot while sleeping in South LA home

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
South Los Angeles
Police say this is a random shooting.

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a mother and son were shot while sleeping inside their South Los Angeles home Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday at a home in the 1500 block of W. 46th Street. 

Authorities told FOX 11 the mother and teenage son were sleeping in a front room of the home when someone fired shots from outside. Both mother and son were shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said. 

No suspect information was immediately available. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police.