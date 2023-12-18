Stolen Apple devices: LAPD searching for owners of over 200 laptops, iPads, and iPhones

The Los Angeles Police Department uncovered over 200 potentially stolen Apple electronic devices and is asking for the public's help in identifying the owners.

The devices included laptops, iPads, and iPhones recovered by police officers who served a recent search warrant at a storefront in the Westlake area.

On December 13, LAPD officers executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of W. 6th Street, leading to the arrest of a female suspect on charges of receiving stolen property related to retail store theft.

Alongside volumes of merchandise taken from retail stores, detectives discovered an array of personal electronic devices, raising concerns that these items might have been pilfered from vehicles and homes across Los Angeles.

Detectives have already identified specific items, including an Apple MacBook linked to a Burglary From Motor Vehicle near Echo Park in November.

"Also taken in that car theft was $45,000 worth of cameras and camera equipment," police said. "Detectives recovered much of that stolen camera equipment in the store as well. Detectives were able to track down the owner after discovering video in a camera that included an investigative reporter associated with a local news station who was recording an on-scene news report in Downtown Los Angeles last month."

"In addition, Rampart detectives have identified eight laptop computers belonging to the Los Angeles Unified School District, one laptop computer belonging to the Los Angeles Public Library, and one laptop computer belonging to the Beverly Hills Unified School District," police said.

The LAPD is now appealing to the public for assistance in identifying additional owners of the electronics and providing any information related to criminal activity associated with the theft or sale of these items.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Rampart Auto Detective B. Gorby at 213-842-0783, or send an email to 36118@lapd.online; or call Burglary Detective M. Pineda at 213-484-3424 or send an email to 36398@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.