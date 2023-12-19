Man stabbed to death at a Hermosa Beach apartment

A man was fatally stabbed in an apartment in Hermosa Beach Monday evening but police said the death is not being investigated as a homicide.

There are no outstanding suspects or danger to the public, according to Sgt. Mick Gaglia, the Hermosa Beach Police Department's public information officer.

Officers responded at approximately 6 p.m. to a call of an unknown trouble and a woman heard screaming near the 400 block of Second Street, Gaglia said.

Officers located a man with several injuries from what appeared to be stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Gaglia said.

There were several people in the apartment at the time of the stabbing, Gaglia said.