More than 900 migrant children leave Long Beach shelter, reunite with family, sponsors

More than 900 migrant children who were housed at an intake center at the Long Beach Convention Center have been reunited with family or sponsors in the United States, authorities reported Monday.

"Incredible progress as 916 kids are now reunited with family and sponsors from the Long Beach shelter," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia wrote on Twitter.

The Long Beach site opened for intake on April 22 and has the capacity to hold about 1,000 children. The migrant children are being temporarily sheltered as part of the federal government's national humanitarian effort to support unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the southern borders.

The shelter is scheduled to close in about a month, "so reunification for the remaining children is a top priority," Garcia said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which operates the site, said children receive a medical checkup, clothing, toiletries and food upon arrival. The facility houses girls under 17 and boys under 12.

CNS contributed to this report.