Small plane crashes in Camarillo; 2 hospitalized

The Brief A single-engine plane crashed into a drainage ditch in Camarillo Sunday night. Two people inside were rescued and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Investigators have notified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).



Two people are in critical condition after their single-engine plane crashed in a Camarillo residential area Sunday night.

What we know:

The Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD), along with the Oxnard Fire Department and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the draining ditch at Carmen Drive and Lucero Street around 6 p.m. Sunday.

At the crash site, firefighters rescued two people who were trapped inside the plane.

Both sustained severe injuries, according to firefighters, and were hospitalized in critical condition.

The plane did not collide with any structures and no one else was injured.

What we don't know:

The identity of the two occupants or their current conditions has not yet been released, and it is currently unknown where the flight originated or what its intended destination was.

While the FAA has been notified, the specific mechanical or environmental factors that led to the crash remain under investigation.

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating to determine the official cause of the accident.