Major storm impacts expected in Southern California mountain communities

Millions of people across Southern California are bracing for a powerful storm expected to bring heavy rain to coastal areas and feet of snow to the mountains this week.

From the coast to higher elevations, forecasters warn the storm could have widespread impacts. Evacuation warnings have already been issued in burn scar areas, and flood watches are in effect for much of the region.

"It definitely feels like a big storm is coming. It feels super cold," said Enrique Camberos, a snowboarder at Mountain High Ski Resort.

Officials say preparations are underway. Some residents are filling sandbags ahead of possible debris flows if rainfall becomes intense in a short period.

"We should be OK with this storm unless we get a big influx of water that hits in a short period of time," said Lisa Derderian, a spokesperson for Pasadena.

In the mountains, the approaching system is expected to bring significant snowfall. Forecasters predict 1 to 3 feet in some areas, with higher peaks potentially receiving up to 4 feet. Snow levels could drop below 3,000 feet.

Resort visitors welcomed the forecast. "If that happens, that would be awesome," one skier said.

Wrightwood residents say they have stocked up on supplies and are preparing for possible power outages. Many also hope the snow will boost tourism after recent floods hurt the local economy.

"The town has been hurting ever since the floods we had. Get tourism back up here, get the mountain open to full capacity," said resident Josh Heckman.

The storm is expected to arrive in waves starting Monday morning.

