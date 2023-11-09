More than 10 people hurt after bus crashes into a Long Beach restaurant

A seafood restaurant in Long Beach is picking up the pieces after a mass transit bus crashed into the building.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a call of the crash from the Boujie Crab restaurant on East South Street at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Officials believe 11 people are hurt, according to the early rounds of investigations. Their injuries are believed to range from minor to critical, but stable, police tell FOX 11.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.