Moped rider run over by hit-and-run driver in downtown LA; $25,000 reward for suspect's arrest

The search is on for a hit-and-run suspect that left a moped rider seriously hurt in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a crash back on August 14 a little after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of West 3rd Street and Flower Street. The suspect's car was described as a royal blue Mini Cooper.

The man in the moped, described as a 20-year-old, was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, LAPD said.

LAPD said the public should keep an eye on the Mini Cooper driven by the suspect, which sustained damages to the car's panoramic sunroof and likely front-end damage.

Photos: LAPD

There is a $25,000 reward for anyone that could help investigators find the suspect in the hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 213-833-3713.