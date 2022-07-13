Man suspected of killing ex-girlfriend in Pomona reportedly dies by suicide

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

POMONA, Calif. - A 62-year-old man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Pomona was found dead inside his car in Rialto hours after police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Darnel Dwight Haley. (Pomona PD)

On Tuesday, officers with the Pomona Police Department were called to the 1800 block of San Bernardino Avenue, located near the intersection of Indian Hill Boulevard, after reports of shots fired in the area around 10 p.m. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman on the porch of a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

First responders attempted to revive the victim, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman was also shot and suffered minor injuries.

Investigators named Darnel Dwight Haley, of Montclair, as the suspect. It is believed the former couple’s recent breakup is a motive for the crime.

On Wednesday morning, Haley was found dead inside his car by Rialto PD officers in Rialto. It is believed he died by suicide and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pomona PD at 909-620-2085. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

