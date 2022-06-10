Monkeypox: Los Angeles County identifies 2 additional cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified two additional probable cases of monkeypox, bringing the total number of cases in the county to four.

According to the health department, both new cases are adults who live in the county and have a history of recent travel. "They are symptomatic but doing well and isolating away from others," the health department wrote in a statement.

Public Health is continuing to investigate and conduct contact tracing and post-exposure prevention for close contacts and health officials say the risk of monkeypox in the general population remains very low.

WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the monkeypox was first discovered in the late 1950s when health officials reported a pox-like disease spreading in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name "monkeypox." The first human case of monkeypox was reported in 1970, CDC explained.

WHAT ARE MONKEYPOX SYMPTOMS?

The CDC said it usually takes between 7-14 days from the time of infection for a person to feel symptoms of monkeypox.

Below are some of the common symptoms:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion



