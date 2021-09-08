Mom of 3 killed in Arcadia car-to-car shooting often sent 'Thinking of you' texts to loved ones, family says

By all accounts, Betty Hernandez was a friendly, hard-working 35-year-old mother of three.

Hernandez was on her way to work Saturday morning. She was driving alone along the 210 Freeway and by the time she reached the Baldwin Avenue exit, the mom of three was shot and killed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman killed in car-to-car shooting, crash on 210 Freeway in Arcadia

The deadly shooting has left the family overwhelmed with grief (A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the grieving family). The family is also left confused, wondering why anyone would shoot the mom of three who is remembered for being compassionate and being close to her parents.

Hernandez was also known for sending "I love you," or "Thinking of you," texts to both her mom and dad. Hernandez is survived by her three kids, both her parents, three brothers, a sister and an extensive network of family members.

The grieving family issued a statement thanking the "friends, family and compassionate strangers who have shown love, support and generosity to our family, during this difficult time."

The statement also reads, in part, "We as a family, ask if anyone saw, recorded, or knows anything to please come forward, and help the detectives, and local authorities solve this case and give peace to her huge family that loved her dearly."

The GoFundMe page was put together to help the grieving family cover funeral expenses.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call 323-353-8381.

