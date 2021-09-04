Driver found shot dead on 210 Freeway in Arcadia; SigAlert in effect

One person who suffered at least one gunshot wound is dead after being involved in a crash on the eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in Arcadia Saturday morning, officials said.

The CHP said around 9:05 a.m., officers were called to a crash that occurred near the Baldwin Avenue exit. Shortly after arriving at the scene, they observed that the driver in one of the vehicles involved in that crash had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown at this time if the driver was shot on the freeway.

A SigAlert was issued at the Baldwin Ave. exit and officials are diverting traffic off Michilliada Ave. for at least the next eight hours.

No further information was immediately released.

