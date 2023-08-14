Mom finds woman's body wrapped in plastic in son's room
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman's body wrapped in plastic was discovered in a South Los Angeles home Sunday.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of Wall Street around 11:15 a.m.
Officials said the woman who called police had gone into her son's room after noticing a "distinct gas smell" in the home. The mother told police that's when she discovered the woman's body inside his room.
The woman's identity has not been released.
Authorities said a possible suspect - a man in his 20s- is being sought.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
