Suspect in custody after shooting involving police in Pico-Union
LOS ANGELES - A suspect is in custody following a shooting involving police officers in the Pico-Union area Sunday.
According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the area near Pico Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue.
Officials said officers with the LAPD shot a man that was armed with a gun.
No officers were injured.
Authorities said the area of Pico from Kenmore to Catalina will be closed off for several hours during the investigation.