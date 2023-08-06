Suspect in custody after shooting involving police in Pico-Union

A suspect is in custody following a shooting involving police officers in the Pico-Union area Sunday.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the area near Pico Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue.

Officials said officers with the LAPD shot a man that was armed with a gun.

No officers were injured.

Authorities said the area of Pico from Kenmore to Catalina will be closed off for several hours during the investigation.