Suspect in custody after shooting involving police in Pico-Union

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Pico-Union
LOS ANGELES - A suspect is in custody following a shooting involving police officers in the Pico-Union area Sunday. 

According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the area near Pico Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue. 

Officials said officers with the LAPD shot a man that was armed with a gun.

No officers were injured. 

Authorities said the area of Pico from Kenmore to Catalina will be closed off for several hours during the investigation.