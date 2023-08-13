LAPD shoots man with rifle in Koreatown

One man in his 30s is in custody after a police shooting and a standoff in Koreatown Saturday night, according to officials.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called out to the area of Kenmore Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, for reports that a man was carrying a rifle. When officers got there, they found the suspect.

LAPD did not provide details, only that after officers tried to contact the man, they shot him. When he ran from officers, they shot him again. The suspect then barricaded himself behind the stairwell of a building near the intersection of 7th Street and Vermont Avenue.

SUGGESTED: Grand theft auto suspect fatally shot by police in Los Angeles

Police called out SWAT to try and convince the man to come out. The man had multiple guns, according to police, so the SWAT team used multiple unmanned vehicles to get the weapons away from the man. Once the weapons were retrieved, first responders were able to move in and treat the man for his gunshot wounds.

The man was then taken into custody and brought to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers did not provide any information on the suspect, or what specifically led to the shootings. Police are still investigating.