Investigation underway after woman found dead inside home in Mission Viejo

article

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead Monday evening inside a home in Mission Viejo.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, a crime lab and coroner responded to the home in the 27300 block of Capricho to conduct a death investigation after a woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found dead.

The woman's identity has not been released and the coroner's report is still pending to determine her official cause of death.

According to the sheriff's department, a number of individuals live at the home, and some people were questioned Monday night but no arrests have been made.

Additional details were not immediately available.