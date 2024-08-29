Missing baby, 2 teens at center of Ebony Alert found, police say

A missing 14-year-old girl, her newborn daughter and her 15-year-old sister-in-law who had been the subject of an Ebony Alert after last being seen in El Sereno have been found, the California Highway Patrol reported Thursday.

Amoria Brown, 14, her newborn daughter Omoria Brown, who has been diagnosed with a heart condition and requires daily medication, and Sanaii Brown, 15, had last been seen around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of East Huntington Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The CHP reported around 6 p.m. Thursday that the three had been found but did not provide further details.

The law creating the Ebony Alert went into effect New Year's Day. It covers Black children, teenagers and young adults 12 to 25 years old who are reported missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances, at risk, developmentally disabled, cognitively impaired or who have been abducted.