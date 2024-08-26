Newborn baby, teen mother, and aunt reported missing in East LA

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two teenagers and a newborn baby.

On August 25, around 10 p.m., 14-year-old Amoria Brown was with her three-week-old daughter Omoria Brown, and her sister-in-law, 15-year-old Sanaii Brown.

All three were last seen in the 5200 block of East Huntington Drive in the East LA area and were believed to be headed to the high desert area with family, police said in a statement.

Amoria is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She was wearing a multi-colored shirt,

gray shorts and gray sandals.

Sanaii Brown is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Omoria is a newborn girl. Police say she suffers from a heart condition and requires daily medication.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact Hollenbeck Division, Detective J. Rider at 213-479-2827, 911 or L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.





